Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $559,000 Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in AutoNation by 43.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 3.7% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 21,989 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,650,334.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,701,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,272,160.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Price Performance

Shares of AN opened at $112.43 on Thursday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.56.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

