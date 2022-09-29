Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 82.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $23.87 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $73,505.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,446. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.