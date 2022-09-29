Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $154.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.86 and a 200-day moving average of $169.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $151.03 and a one year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.