Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 15,742 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,742 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 153,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $162.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

