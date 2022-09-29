Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6,695.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 25,313,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940,583 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,816,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,033,000 after purchasing an additional 824,503 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,563,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $51.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

