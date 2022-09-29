Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Lowered by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $165.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.73.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

