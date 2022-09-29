Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after buying an additional 95,218 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after buying an additional 71,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 6.6 %

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 534.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.