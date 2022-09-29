Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EPAM Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,066,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in EPAM Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 925,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $618,727,000 after purchasing an additional 226,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $676,696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems Trading Up 3.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.33.

EPAM stock opened at $370.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $402.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.18. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.67.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

