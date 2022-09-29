Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,713.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $245.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.51.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.