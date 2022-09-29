Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 220.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average of $101.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

