Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 5,117 Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 95.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 395,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193,235 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 315,108 shares during the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.49). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.64% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

