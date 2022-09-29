Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 27,555 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,555 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $78,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $12.81 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.