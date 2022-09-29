Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Several research firms have commented on BTI. Barclays upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

