Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Entergy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE ETR opened at $107.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Entergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

