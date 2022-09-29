Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Increased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corteva Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE CTVA opened at $58.38 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

