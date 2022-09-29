Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in General Mills by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 185,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.14 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

