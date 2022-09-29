Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $37.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

