Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $118.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.01. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,719 shares of company stock worth $11,008,377 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.