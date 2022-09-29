Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $867,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 40,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AMETEK by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in AMETEK by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 63,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $114.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average is $121.96. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

