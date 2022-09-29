Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 1,606 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in GoDaddy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,920,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,907. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

NYSE GDDY opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.