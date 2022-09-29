Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.14.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

