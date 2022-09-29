Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 223.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock worth $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

AJG stock opened at $170.80 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $191.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

