Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after purchasing an additional 456,341 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 748.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VOE opened at $125.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

