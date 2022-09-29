Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 801 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,314,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,564,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,671 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,527,000 after purchasing an additional 900,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.23.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

