Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

