Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 60.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $93.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.10. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.