Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Tower by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.29.

American Tower stock opened at $221.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.84 and a 200-day moving average of $253.22. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $218.13 and a 52 week high of $294.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.08%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

