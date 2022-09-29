MAI Capital Management Cuts Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $121.40 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $182.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baidu Profile

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.87.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.