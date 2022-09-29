Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Position Increased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $547,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

YUM stock opened at $108.12 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.30 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.61.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

