Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after purchasing an additional 119,654 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $99.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.11.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.