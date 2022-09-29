MAI Capital Management Buys Shares of 348,546 DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 348,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRIO. Cowen cut their target price on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Aegis cut their target price on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

DarioHealth Stock Up 11.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO opened at $4.56 on Thursday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $104.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 301.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.