MAI Capital Management Sells 319 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 57,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

AAXJ opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average of $67.52. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.14 and a fifty-two week high of $88.91.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

