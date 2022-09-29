Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $188.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

