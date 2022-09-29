MAI Capital Management Boosts Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,755 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co of Kansas grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 68,084 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 180,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,765 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 61.7% during the first quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,683 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 172.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 146,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $21.92 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.96 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58.

