MAI Capital Management Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in MongoDB by 21.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $248,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $480,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.83.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $201.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.17 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,160 shares of company stock worth $18,741,755 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.