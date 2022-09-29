MAI Capital Management Buys 1,785 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 41.3% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 950,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 277,977 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $11,327,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 112.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after purchasing an additional 196,080 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter worth about $9,319,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 1.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.03. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.