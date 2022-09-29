MAI Capital Management Has $1.76 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,073 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMAR. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $12,341,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 399.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 383,456 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $7,820,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,733.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 175,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 166,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 263.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 108,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 78,845 shares during the period.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAR opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61.

