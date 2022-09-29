MAI Capital Management Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

NYSE MKC opened at $75.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.92 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

