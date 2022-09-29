Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Stake Lifted by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,162 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Viracta Therapeutics were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $53,649.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,224 shares of company stock worth $77,125. Corporate insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Price Performance

Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.16.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

