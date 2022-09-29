Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $558,176,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,084,000 after purchasing an additional 140,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $75.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.