Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.20

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.20 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.15), with a volume of 1747978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100 ($1.21).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 720.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch purchased 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £792.43 ($957.50).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

