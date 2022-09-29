Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 15,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 34,187 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.83.

Orion Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Institutional Trading of Orion Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Acquisition by 183.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 19.6% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 18,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Orion Acquisition by 53.1% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Acquisition

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

