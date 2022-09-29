Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Shares Down 3%

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.18 and last traded at $87.44. 184,430 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,876,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 87.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,792,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,493,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,404,000 after buying an additional 393,097 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 220,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,788,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 859,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,933,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.