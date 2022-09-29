Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Trading Up 7.1%

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.25. Approximately 9,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 620,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $333,151.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,912,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after purchasing an additional 357,539 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 727,692 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

