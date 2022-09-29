Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Trading Up 9.5%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET)’s share price was up 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 219,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,735,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VET shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vermilion Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $672.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 729,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 472,790 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,375,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

