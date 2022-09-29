Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $56.00

Shares of Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.00 and last traded at C$56.00, with a volume of 886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on Cogeco from C$106.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get Cogeco alerts:

Cogeco Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$791.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.26.

Cogeco Increases Dividend

Cogeco ( TSE:CGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$754.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Inc. will post 9.5099996 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Cogeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Cogeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Cogeco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.