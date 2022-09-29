iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 178,335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,950,904 shares.The stock last traded at $115.41 and had previously closed at $113.42.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.23.

Institutional Trading of iShares Biotechnology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 78,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

