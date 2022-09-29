GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. 207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GHRS. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28.

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in GH Research by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in GH Research by 373.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in GH Research by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GH Research by 31,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

