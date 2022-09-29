Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 167,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,518,243 shares.The stock last traded at $3.33 and had previously closed at $3.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. On average, analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Telefónica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 465,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 108,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Telefónica by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

