Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $203.40

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 203.40 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 203.40 ($2.46), with a volume of 377557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 212.20 ($2.56).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 480 ($5.80) to GBX 440 ($5.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Bridgepoint Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2,432.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 10.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 254.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 282.67.

Bridgepoint Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bridgepoint Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bridgepoint Group’s previous dividend of $3.64. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Bridgepoint Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

In other Bridgepoint Group news, insider William Jackson purchased 100,000 shares of Bridgepoint Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £235,000 ($283,953.60).

About Bridgepoint Group

Bridgepoint Group plc operates as a private equity and credit fund manager in Europe, the United States, and China. The company invests in the middle market private assets. It specialises and invests in private equity and credit internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology.

